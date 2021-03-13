Islamabad: In a big jolt to Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has demanded its USD 1 billion back from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government. Notably, the amount which was deposited with the central bank of the country— the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has now reached its maturity. The deadline to return back USD 1 bn was March 12. Also Read - After Two Years of Wedding, Pakistani Brides Finally Unite with Their Indian Husbands

Reports claimed that multiple attempts have been made by top Pakistani officials to reach out to UAE, especially to Crown Prince, requesting a deadline extension. However, there hasn’t been any response. Pakistani has pleaded to UAE that returning such a huge amount can impact its economic situation right now. Also Read - Pakistan Imran Khan's 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi' Speech Gets Musical Twist, Video Goes Viral

The country has cited its debt-ridden economy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason behind the delay. It has asserted that returning such a huge amount can impact its economic situation right now. According to the World Bank estimate, amid the covid pandemic, Pakistan’s real GDP growth is estimated to have declined from 1.9 % in FY19 to -1.5 % in FY20.

Earlier this year, IMF and Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement to release $500 million as part of the larger loan pact. 2019 saw the international financial institution agreeing to provide a $6 billion loan to the country to rein in the debt crisis in exchange for reform measures.

(With Inputs From Sidhant Sibal, Zee Media)