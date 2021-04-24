New Delhi: At a time when India is grappling with the double crisis of oxygen shortage and COVID rise, a number of world leaders and ministers, including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of India and prayed for a speedy recovery of the situation. Also Read - Airfares Rise, Demand For Private Jets Skyrockets as Rich Indians Try to Flee COVID Crisis

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India and offered prayers for a speedy recovery from the pandemic. He said all must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.

"I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of #COVID19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood & world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," Imran Khan said.

I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of #COVID19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood & world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together: Pakistan PM pic.twitter.com/NCU4Pfbwau — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Prior to this, Pakistan’s I&B Minister Fawad Hussain also expressed solidarity and prayed for India to recover from the COVID crisis. “In these difficult times our prayers are with people of India,” he said.

In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon. #coronavirus — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, Bhutan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Tandi Dorji also prayed for India for a quick relief and recovery. “Our deepest prayers and complete solidarity to the government and people of India in this most difficult period of the pandemic. Praying and hoping for quick relief and recovery,” Tandi Dorji said.

Our deepest prayers and complete solidarity to the government and people of India in this most difficult period of the pandemic. Praying and hoping for quick relief and recovery: Tandi Dorji, Bhutan's Minister for Foreign Affairs (file photo) pic.twitter.com/k69zVOCBKG — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said India has recorded 3,46,786 fresh coronavirus cases pushing total tally to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark. The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day.

With a steady increase, active cases in the country reached 25,52,940 and comprise 15.37 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.49 per cent.

The 2,624 new fatalities include 773 from Maharashtra, 348 from Delhi, 219 from Chhattisgarh, 196 from Uttar Pradesh, 142 from Gujarat, 190 from Karnataka, 78 from Tamil Nadu and 75 from Punjab. A total of 1,89,544 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 63,252 from Maharashtra, 14,075 from Karnataka, 13,395 from Tamil Nadu, 13,541 from Delhi, 10,825 from West Bengal, 10,737 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,264 from Punjab and 7,579 from Andhra Pradesh.