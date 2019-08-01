Islamabad: The Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has asked provincial administrations to bring down the cost of food items, including ‘naan’ and ‘roti’ to pre-June 30 levels, TOI reported.

This comes after the government faced flak from the masses for the hike in prices of essential commodities, including, cooking gas, fuel, electricity and food items among other things.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken strict notice of the increase in the price of bread and ordered that previous prices of ‘naan’ and ‘roti’ be restored. He has directed the economic coordination committee (ECC) to take measures in this regard,” Khan’s special assistant told the leading news daily.

Notably, after the increase in prices of gas and food items, a piece of naan was being sold for Rs 12 to Rs 15 while roti, for Rs 10 to Rs 12 across the country.

Further, a detailed survey is also likely to be carried out to check that standalone tandoors or roadside restaurants are also receiving the benefits of revisions in prices.

Pakistan is facing a serious economic crisis with short supplies of foreign currency reserves and stagnating growth. The International Monetary Fund this month approved a USD 6 billion loan over a period of three years for Pakistan to allow the country to return to sustainable growth and improve the living standards of the people.

As Pakistan has initiated steps to implement tough economic reforms, the prices of petrol, gas and other essential food items have increased, hitting the common man.

The IMF forecasts Pakistan’s economic growth will slow to 2.9 per cent this fiscal year from 5.2 per cent in 2018. In February, the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s central bank had the only USD 8 billion bn left in foreign reserves.

(With PTI inputs)