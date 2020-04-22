New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The testing for the prime minister comes at a time when the number of the COVID-29 cases crossed 10,000 in the country. Also Read - Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be Tested for Covid-19? Here's The Truth

The Pakistan prime minister went for testing after he came in contact with Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

"I am happy to report that his test is NEGATIVE," the government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a tweet.

Giving further details, the spokesperson said that Imran Khan was tested for SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain that causes COVID-19. Awan also added that the family of the Prime Minister had already tested negative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. I am happy to report that his test is negative: Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/XPo42AVIOm — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

For the testing purpose, a team of doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital had collected samples from the Prime Minister earlier in the day.

The development comes as Faisal Edhi met Prime Minister Khan to hand over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier’s coronavirus relief fund.

As per updates, a total of 17 more people have died in Pakistan from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 209. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 10,072.

Meanwhile, at least 492 Pakistanis, including 92 women, stranded in Afghanistan due to coronavirus pandemic have returned to their country from the Torkham border.

Officials said another 111 children, not registered with them as stranded persons but travelling with their parents, mostly mothers, were also allowed to enter Pakistan, the Dawn newspaper reported.