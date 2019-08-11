New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday let us into his mind over the prevailing situation in Kashmir via Twitter when he likened it to the RSS emulating Nazi ideology.

Hitting out at New Delhi for “attempting to change the demography of Kashmir”, the Pakistan Prime Minister wondered aloud, “Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich?”

In a series of tweets, Khan said, “The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing.”

Which further read, “I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler’s Lebensraum.”

Imran Khan’s rants are not new neither is Islamabad’s futile muscle-flexing.

On August 9, addressing a gathering of international journalists in Islamabad on August 9, Imran Khan had said, “The BJP is now deploying the same mechanisms used by the Nazis in Germany. They want to create an India that is dominated by Hindus alone, and they intend to conduct a genocide against the Muslims in Kashmir.”

Going a step further, the Pakistan PM also added that if there was a war between the two countries, Pakistan will give a befitting response to India.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that Pakistan will take the issue of “Indian violence against Kashmiris to the United Nations”.

On Saturday, Pakistan also formally suspended its trade relations with India, in retaliation against New Delhi’s decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition, it suspended the Lahore-Delhi ‘Dosti’ bus service, the Samjhauta Express, a bi-weekly train—Thursday and Monday—that runs between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan and the Thar Express.

The same day, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi rushed to China for an urgent meet and vouched for Beijing’s support to help corner India at UNSC.

Qureshi, who arrived in the Chinese capital early Friday to hold consultations in the wake of India revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir, apprised officials in Beijing about Pakistan’s concerns and reservations.

Later in a statement, Qureshi’s Chinese counterpart Wang Yi said, “China believes that unilateral actions that will complicate the situation should not be taken.”

