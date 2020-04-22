New Delhi: After several rounds of fake news created a buzz on social media that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were probably COVID-19 positive, this time Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may be tested for coronavirus or asked to go into isolation as he has met Faisal Edhi, the son of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, in the recent past. Faisal has started showing symptoms last week soon after meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad on April 15, Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday. Also Read - He Was More Popular in Pakistan Than Imran Khan Himself: Ashish Nehra on L Balaji

"We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly," Imran Khan's personal physician and CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Faisal Sultan, said. The protocols recommend self-isolation for people who meet those tested positive for the coronavirus.

Faisal Edhi showed the symptoms for four days and after that those symptoms subsided. But the results were positive. Faisal last week met Khan and handed over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier's coronavirus relief fund. Pakistan on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country's toll to 192, while the number of confirmed spiked to over 9,000.

Before this, there were rumours of both Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi being positive. But those were rumours.