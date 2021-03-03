Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Take Vote of Confidence From The Assembly after Facing Defeat in Senate Elections
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the national parliament after the ruling PTI lost the Senate general seat from Islamabad to the joint opposition, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Wednesday.
Published Date: March 3, 2021 10:49 PM IST