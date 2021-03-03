Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the national parliament after the ruling PTI lost the Senate general seat from Islamabad to the joint opposition, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Wednesday. Also Read - Pakistan Ready to Resolve All Outstanding Issues With India Through Dialogue, Says Imran Khan

Also Read - Govt Permits Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Use Indian Airspace For His Maiden Visit To Sri Lanka

Also Read - India, Pakistan Must Resolve Kashmir Issue Peacefully, Says Pak Army Chief General Javed Bajwa