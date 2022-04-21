New Delhi: It turns out that despite being political rivals, Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan have some liking left for each other. According to an announcement on Twitter, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the provision of foolproof security to his predecessor Imran Khan. According to media reports, this step has been taken in the wake of security threats to Khan after a PTI rally in Lahore on Thursday.Also Read - ‘Pakistan Heading Towards Civil War’, Warns Former Minister Following Violence in Punjab Assembly

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Twitter said that Sharif has directed the Interior Division to take measures in this regard. Also Read - Imran Khan’s Party Members Beat Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pull His Hair | WATCH

“PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Interior Division to take effective and immediate steps for provision of fool-proof security to ex-premier Imran Khan. He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy & instructed that no hurdle should be created in this regard,” it added. Also Read - Shehbaz Sharif Accuses Imran Khan of Selling Toshakhana Gifts Worth PKR 140 mn In Dubai

The Prime Minister issued the directives after the Lahore administration raised concerns over Khan’s security and asked the organisers to install a bulletproof shield for him.

Khan, who is all set to address his first rally in Lahore after being ousted on April 10, received two security alerts ahead of the event, The News reported. The district administration had advised the former prime minister to use a bulletproof vehicle with a sunroof and windows shut to move to and from the venue of the rally, Minar-e-Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner has even advised the former prime minister not to visit Minar-e-Pakistan and address the public meeting over the phone, and if he does, the dais for his address must be shielded with a bulletproof glass screen.

(With inputs from IANS)