Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked me: Donald Trump repeats claim of ending India-Pak war

Donald Trump once again claimed that he prevented a war between India and Pakistan, adding that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him during his US visit for saving millions of lives.

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he settled tensions between India and Pakistan, saying that Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for saving millions of lives. After meeting top oil and gas executives at the White House on Friday, he said, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan came here, and he made a very public statement. He said that President Trump saved a minimum of ten million lives having to do with Pakistan and India, and that was going to be raging.” Responding to a question on the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump stated that he doesn’t want to brag about settling major conflicts in the world, but he also “can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more” than him.

He added that while a Nobel Prize should be given for every war stopped, he cared more about saving lives.

Trump said, “Whether people like Trump or don’t like Trump, I settled eight wars- big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32, 31, 28, 25 years. Some just getting ready to start like India and Pakistan where eight jets were shot out in the air and I got it done in rapid order without nuclear weapons. I can’t think of anybody in the history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me and I don’t want to be bragging but nobody else settled wars. You should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stopped. These were major wars, these were wars nobody thought could be stopped… I don’t care about that; I care about saving lives. I’ve saved tens of millions of lives.”

Trump has made similar claims at least times since May 10 last year, stating that it was his pressure that led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

However, India has consistently denied any third-party involvement, maintaining that peace was brokered directly between the two countries following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people back in April 2025.

India stated that, on May 10, the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and requested him to end the conflict. Then both sides agreed on a ceasefire agreement.

