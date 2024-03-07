Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating On His Election

Islamabad: The newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan has thanked PM Modi for congratulations on his election.

Shehbaz Sharif and PM Modi

New Delhi: In a major development, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has conveyed his sincere thanks to India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for his warm congratulatory message on his ascension to the premier role. This response came after PM Modi’s gracious greeting acknowledging Shehbaz Sharif’s momentous swearing-in as Pakistan’s Prime Minister, as per a report

“Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.

“Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday This is his second term in office.

The swearing-in took place amid protests in different parts of the country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has alleged rigging in the general elections on February 8. Pakistan President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Shehbaz Sharif at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Shehbaz Sharif Elected PM Of Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s PM after he secured 201 votes in the National Assembly on Sunday, defeating his rival Omar Ayub Khan, who was backed by the PTI. There were protracted talks for government formation and PML-N held talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other parties, including MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP, PML-Z and IPP.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8 amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has held nationwide protests against the alleged rigging in the polls. Shahbaz Sharif, who is the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, became PM in 2022 after Imran Khan was ousted from the post and PML-N and PPP formed a coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies)

