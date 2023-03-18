Home

Pakistan Police Break Into Imran Khan’s Mansion, AK-47 Assault Rifles, Petrol Bombs Recovered

The move comes when Khan made his way to attend the Toshakhana case hearing in Islamabad. The police operation was launched at Imran Khan’s residence this morning to clear the area of camps established by the party, Geo News reported.

Police Bulldoze Main Gate Of Imran Khan’s Zaman Park Residence In Lahore (AP Photo)

AK-47 assault rifles recovered from Imran Khan’s mansion: Pakistan police on Saturday evening broke into Imran Khan’s Lahore mansion and recovered assault rifles and ammunition while detaining over 60 PTI workers accused of resorting to hostilities to obstruct the law, media reports said. Pakistan Punjab’s Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar, while interacting with media said, an AK-47 assault rifle and a large number of bullets were recovered. The move comes when Khan made his way to attend the Toshakhana case hearing in Islamabad. The police operation was launched at Imran Khan’s residence this morning to clear the area of camps established by the party, Geo News reported.

WATCH: PTI Workers Clash With Police Near Imran Khan’s Residence

🚨 Shocking footages coming from Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore. Police is beating his house help. Thousands of Punjab Police personnel at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence where former first lady Bushra Imran Khan is also present alone with Khan’s sister Uzma. pic.twitter.com/9op47Lar3L — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) March 18, 2023

“The police broke the main gate with an excavator and entered Imran Khan’s house,” the police official said.

During the operation, 61 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were arrested and about 10 PTI workers and three policemen were injured.

Condemning the police action, PTI chief Imran Khan said the police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone.

“Under what law are they doing this?” he asked.

Khan insisted this was part of the “London Plan” where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment, Geo News reported.

(With inputs from IANS)

