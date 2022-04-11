New Delhi: Lakhs of people showed up in Lahore’s Liberty Chowk in support of Imran Khan, who was ousted as the Pakistan Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion. In a late night protest on Sunday, many showed up at the area with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.Also Read - 'Freedom Struggle Begins Again': Imran Khan Issues First Statement After Ouster As PM of Pakistan

Pictures and videos posted on social media showed the area packed with supporters of Imran Khan as they shouted slogans in support of the ousted prime minister. They protesters also called out slogan against Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and younger brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was nominated as the new Pakistan Prime Minister by the Opposition. The protest rallies across Lahore took place as Shehbaz Sharif filed his nomination for the post of Pakistan Prime Minister

i thought i’m early. liberty market lahore is already packed. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/kTpSezqApF — ahmad (@Ahm4dJamal) April 10, 2022

Can’t imagine media not showing the biggest city Karachi followed by N’s power centre Lahore and power show all over. You may not agree with IK but this is news. Give it a slant but you can’t ignore this friends. https://t.co/0d6f6Hu2S5 — Amir Mateen (@AmirMateen2) April 10, 2022

My constituency NA 126 Lahore's rally leaving for liberty chowk. pic.twitter.com/7omFjrBbdE — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) April 10, 2022

PTI rally at Liberty Chowk, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/kQdyueL7pa — Dija Chahal (@Khadijaamjadali) April 10, 2022

Besides Lahore, protest rallies were also held in various cities including Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that today marked the beginning of a “freedom struggle” against what he called a “foreign conspiracy of regime change”. In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said “it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy”.

“Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy,” he said in another Tweet.

In Karachi, the city was lighted up for Imran Khan following his ouster. In Islamabad, the protest started from Zero Point, with PTI supporters gathering and waving flags while chanting slogans in the former Prime Minister’s favour.

Flow of traffic at Srinagar Highway was affected due to the rally with long traffic lines forming, according to Dawn newspaper.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had also called on the people to stage protests after Isha prayers while speaking to the media in Islamabad earlier in the day. He said that Khan not leading a massive movement would amount to a “betrayal with the country’s politics and Constitution”.

The party later issued a schedule of the various protests that were planned for cities all over the country starting 9:30 pm, according to Dawn newspaper.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the “imported government-led by crooks.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan also expressed gratitude to the people of the country for supporting the protests against his ouster as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support and emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this,” Imran Khan tweeted.