Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday addressed the nation ahead of no-trust vote in the national assembly on Saturday and said he is greatly disappointed by the verdict by the Supreme Court. The apex court of Pakistan had on Thursday restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan had said that he would address the nation on Friday evening after his government suffered a setback following the Supreme Court's decision. Khan had said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday and he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball".

During the hearing, the Supreme Court on Thursday had ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.