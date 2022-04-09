Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will face a no-confidence vote in the resurrected National Assembly on Saturday, seemed to have accepted the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the “new imported government” comes into power on Sunday. Khan delivered an impassioned televised address to the nation on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament, a day after Pakistan’s Supreme Court blocked his bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal. The court decision set the stage for a no-confidence vote, with opposition lawmakers saying they have the 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly needed to unseat Khan, after several of his ruling party members and a small, but key, coalition partner defected. “All of you will have to come out on Sunday after evening prayer to protest, to peacefully protest … I again say that should never indulge in violence,” he said. ”It should be a peaceful protest.” He vowed not to accept the results of the no-confidence vote on Saturday — an indication he was aware he will likely lose the vote. “You have to come out to protect your own future. It is you who have to protect your democracy, your sovereignty, and your independence … this is your duty,” he said.Also Read - No Superpower Can Dictate India's Foreign Policy, Says Imran Khan in Address to Nation Ahead of No-trust Vote

کوئی اس اقتدار جاتا دیکھ کر پاگل ہو جانے والے شخص کو بتائے کہ اس کو کسی اور نے نہیں، اسکی اپنی جماعت نے باہر نکالا ہے۔ بھارت اگر اتنا پسند ہے تو وہیں شفٹ ہو جائیے اور پاکستان کی جان چھوڑییے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 8, 2022

Pakistan’s latest political crisis erupted last Sunday, when Khan sidestepped the opposition’s initial no-confidence petition — a motion that had been weeks in the making — and instead accused his opponents of colluding with the United States to remove him. Also Read - I’m Not 'anti-American', Want Stronger Ties With US on Basis of Mutual Respect: Imran Khan

Qasim Suri, Khan’s ally and deputy parliament speaker, dismissed the no-confidence vote on the grounds of collusion while his Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry described the opposition as being “disloyal to the state,” and accused them of colluding with a foreign power.

Khan dissolved Parliament and called early elections but the opposition went to the Supreme Court with its case.