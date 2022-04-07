Islamabad: Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday said the deputy speaker’s decision to dissolve the national assembly in the country was illegal. The top court also declared the deputy speaker’s ruling ‘unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment. The court has set aside the ruling and the steps taken after including the dissolution of the National Assembly.Also Read - Supertech Insolvency: How Homebuyers Can Submit Their Claims Online. A Step-by-Step Guide Here

While delivering the verdict, the Supreme Court said PM Khan was bound by the Constitution, therefore, he could not advise the president to dissolve assemblies. Pakistan's Geo News stated that no-trust voting will take place at 10 AM on April 9.

Ahead of delivering the verdict, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had summoned a senior Election Commission official.

In the meantime, the Election Commission of Pakistan told the top court that four months will be required to hold transparent general elections.

A larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan declares the deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment. The court sets aside the ruling and the steps taken after it including the dissolution of the National Assembly: Pakistan's Samaa News pic.twitter.com/a4W7mtEPHb — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

On the other hand, Imran Khan on Thursday said his party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will accept the verdict of the Supreme Court on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion brought against his government by the opposition in the country’s National Assembly.