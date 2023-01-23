Home

Major Power Outage In Pakistan; Lahore, Karachi And Islamabad Without Electricity For Hours

The massive power cut in Pakistan have been reported due to a grid failure as per initial reports. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A major power outage was reported in Pakistan and several cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi were left without electricity for hours. The massive power cut have been reported due to a grid failure as per initial reports.

“According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34 this morning, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system. System maintenance work is progressing rapidly,” Ministry of Energy of Pakistan was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI.

The two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped, according to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO). The company added that 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, are without power, Geo News reported.

Pakistan this month announced a new energy conservation plan as its fragile economy continues to struggle with multiple challenges including the country’s foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to alarmingly low levels.

Earlier in October last year, Pakistan experienced a major power breakdown that deprived large swathes of the country, including provincial capitals Karachi and Lahore, of electricity, for more than 12 hours.