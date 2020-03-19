New Delhi: Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is now working from home as he has just returned from China, though his tests have come negative, the minister said posting a video on Twitter where he could be seen sitting in front of a pile of files. China and Pakistan share a close bond. Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the minister along with President Arif Alvi and minister of planning Asaf Umar went to China as they were invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping. China was the epicentre of the outbreak of the deadly disease. According to reports, all members of the delegation were tested before and after their China visit. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Concerns of Community Transmission? 'Not Yet,' Say Doctors

بحیثیت قوم ہمیں COVID-19 سے نمٹنے کے لئے اجتماعی طور پر کام کرنا ہوگا۔ حکومت تمام ضروری احتیاطی تدابیر اختیار کر رہی ہے اور ہم تمام شہریوں کو بھی ایسا کرنے کی درخواست کرتے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/uRP7zPB7Gu
— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 18, 2020

The photograph of the two presidents shaking hand raised several questions, as well.

Xi holds talks with Pakistani president to deepen ties amid fight against COVID-19 https://t.co/0W5KLMScxl pic.twitter.com/VLnVYIaqLo — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 17, 2020

Pakistan has, so far, reported two deaths from the novel coronavirus. The first case was of a 50-year-old man who returned from Umra. The second case has been of a 36-year-old man from Hangu. The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 301.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, a few days, ago appealed to the countrymen to not panic. He also dismissed the possibility of a total shutdown to contain the spread of the disease like the western countries have done as that would hit the country hard. Pakistan is also talking to the World Bank for a loan of USD 200 million in the wake of the coronavirus attack.