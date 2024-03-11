Home

Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024: Asif Ali Zardari’s Daughter To Become First Lady – Reports

Days after the result announcement of the Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024, reports suggest that newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter, Asifa Bhutto may be the First Lady Of Pakistan.

Asifa Bhutto with Asif Ali Zardari (Photo_X)

New Delhi: Pakistan has been in the news for its elections, in the last few months. First, the Pakistan Elections 2024 were held and the outcome was a hung parliament, resulting in the formation of a coalition government at the centre. Secondly, the Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024 were held and as per the results announced by the Pakistan Election Commission, Asif Ali Zardari, the co-Chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been elected President of Pakistan. In a latest report, it is being suggested that Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto’s daughter, Asifa Bhutto may become the First Lady of Pakistan…

Asifa Bhutto First Lady Of Pakistan: Reports

As mentioned earlier, Pakistan President Asif Zardari will announce the formal recognition of his daughter, Asifa Bhutto, as the First Lady of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources. Notably, this will be the first time that a Pakistani President has announced his daughter for the position of First Lady, as normally the title is given to the President’s wife. This landmark move elevates Asifa Bhutto to the prestigious position of First Lady, marking a significant chapter in the nation’s political history.

Why Is This Decision Historic?

Sources claimed that President Zardari would declare Asifa Bhutto the First Lady of Pakistan. After the official declaration, Asifa Bhutto Zardari will be given the protocol and privileges befitting the First Lady, ARY News reported. This decision is particularly noteworthy as Asifa Bhutto is set to become the first daughter of a president to hold the title of First Lady.

Asif Ali Zardari New President Of Pakistan

On Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan, officially taking over as the head of the state for a historic second time, Dawn reported. Notably, Zardari is the only civilian candidate to have been elected as head of state for a second time, excluding the military heads. Earlier, he served as Pakistan President from 2008 to 2013. Zardari had secured 411 electoral votes on Saturday to defeat his opponent and chief of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who could only get 181 votes, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In another news, PTI leader Omar Ayub has made claims that the Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024 are rigged and that they must be declared ‘null and void’; he has also made a request to release the PTI founder Bushra Bibi from jail.

(Inputs from ANI)

