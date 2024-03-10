Pakistan Presidential Elections RIGGED? Imran Khan’s Party Leader Omar Ayub Urges Polls To Be Declared ‘Null And Void’

Home

Hours after Asif Ali Zardari won the Pakistan Presidential Elections, leader of Imran Khan's party PTI, Omar Ayub has claimed that part of the polls were rigged and that it must be declared 'null and void'...

New Delhi: Pakistan has been in the news for the last few months and a major reason for the same was the Pakistan Elections 2024 where the outcome wasn’t a perfect one with a hung parliament leading to the formation of a coalition government. Following the General Elections, Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024 began and the buzz increased around the same. After voting, the Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024 Results were announced and for the second time, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as the 14th President of Pakistan. In a latest development, Omar Ayub, a leader of Imran Khan’s party PTI, has claimed that part of the polls is rigged and that the Presidential Elections must be declared ‘null and void’. Here’s what Omar Ayub has to say…

Pakistan Presidential Elections Rigged? Here’s What Omar Ayub Claims

As mentioned earlier, Imran Khan’s party leader Omar Ayub has voiced strong opposition to Asif Ali Zardari’s election as president, urging that it be declared null and void, ARY News reported on Saturday. “We reject the so-called presidential election, our assembly seats were snatched in a daylight robbery,” the PTI leader said. Ayub went on to accuse that Form 47 of the election results has been tampered with. “We challenge them to conduct elections in these constituencies again. It will separate truth from falsehood,” asserted Ayub.

Omar Ayub Demanded Release Of PTI Founder Bushra Bibi

Rejecting the recently held Pakistan Presidential Elections and Asaf Ali Zardari, Omar Ayub said, “Asif Ali Zardari has been an aged and ailing person, a mentally fit person should be elected for this office.” Ayub further demanded the immediate release of PTI’s founder and Bushra Bibi from jail, as per ARY News. According To ARY News, “Issuing pro-state or anti-state certificates is not in the hand of the Speaker or any other person. The authority of issuing this certificate is mandated by people,” PTI leader stated while slating a statement of Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Asif Ali Zardari Elected 14th President Of Pakistan

As said before, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari winner with 411 votes in the presidential election, while his opponent PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai got only 181 votes, Dawn reported. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari winner with 411 votes in the presidential election, while his opponent PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai got only 181 votes, Dawn reported.

In a statement released by the electoral body on behalf of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP said presidential polls were carried out in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad. Furthermore, the ECP mentioned that the results compiled by the presiding officers from all five locations were received at the ECP secretariat, as per Dawn.

Asif Ali Zardari, President and Co-Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is the first civilian to become the President Of Pakistan, for the second time. He served as the country’s 11th President from 2008 to 2013. Asif Ali Zardari is the widower of twice-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto; he has been the member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.

