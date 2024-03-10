Pakistan: Prices Of Fruits, Vegetables Surge Before Ramadan; Onion Reaches Rs 300 Per Kg

As Ramadan began on Sunday, people are bracing themselves for a surge in essential commodities, including vegetables fruits and other essential kitchen items. Onion prices has shot up to PKR 300 per kg. Several food items have seen rates surge upto 60 percent higher than their pre-Ramadan levels.

Islamabad: The prices of fruits and vegetables are going beyond the reach of the people of Pakistan as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on Sunday. The country is already dealing with two to three-fold inflation in the prices of essential kitchen items such as vegetables, ghee, meat, eggs, sugar, edible oil, and pulses, The Express Tribune reported. The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a significant surge, as unscrupulous traders seek to exploit the situation for quick profits, adding to the economic sufferings of low- to middle-income consumers.

Notably, prices of food items typically rise during the holy month, witnessing a general increase of 31.5 percent in recent months. Several food items have seen rates surge upto 60 percent higher than their pre-Ramadan levels.

The price of onions has increased from Pakistani currency (PKR) 150 per kg to Rs 300, with some retailers offering a slight discount at PKR 250 per kg, The Express Tribune reported.

Fruit and vegetable prices have surged in the absence of an effective price monitoring system. Other essential items have seen similar price hikes. Potatoes, another hot selling item in Ramadan, now cost PKR 80 per kg up from PKR 50 earlier.

Cabbage has shot up to PKR 150 per kg from PKR 80-100, and green chilies are being sold at PKR 320 per kg compared to their earlier price of PKR 200.

Similarly, capsicum has doubled in price to PKR 400 per kg. However, the price of spinach has remained unchanged at PKR 80-100 per kg.

Apart from the vegetable price hike, the prices of various fruits have witnessed an increase as well.

The price of small-sized bananas have jumped from PKR 80 to PKR 120 per dozen. The high-quality large bananas are being sold at PKR 200 per dozen, up from their earlier rate of PKR 120-150.

Green apples are being sold for PKR 200-250 per kg, up from their previous rate of PKR 150.

The much-sought-after red and golden apples now cost PKR 350-400 per kg in comparison with their earlier price of PKR 300.

The rates of melons–another Ramazan favorite–have increased to PKR 150-200 per kg against PKR 100-120.

