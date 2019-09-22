New York: Pakistan Prime Minister has reached New York on a week-long visit to attend the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session and be part of a host of other activities, including a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He was received on Saturday by Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, the country’s envoy to the US Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officials, The Express Tribune reported.

The highlight of Khan’s visit is his maiden address to the UNGA slated to take place on September 27, which would focus on Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue and on its current human rights and related dimensions.

Khan is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

Following is his schedule for the week:

September 22: Khan will meet Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation

September 23: He will meet Trump, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Xi and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

September 24: Khan will attend a reception hosted by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

September 24: The premier will attend a reception to be held by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

September 25: He will visit the UN headquarters

September 26: He will attend a finance meeting at the UN headquarters

September 27: Khan will address the UNGA and discuss the issue of Kashmir

Besides the important meetings, Khan is scheduled to meet his counterparts from New Zealand, Egypt, Ethiopia and Turkey, and also attend a trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey.