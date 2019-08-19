Islamabad: Pakistani journalist and author Reham Khan slammed her ex-husband and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his indecisiveness on Kashmir issue.

She blamed Imran khan for an alleged deal on Kashmir to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi that led to the recent developments in J&K.

“I would say that Kashmir ka sauda ho gaya hai (Kashmir has been sold off). We were taught from the beginning that ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan‘,” she had said in an interview.

Reham said that she already knew Modi was going to do this and the day announcement regarding Article 370 was made, one of her team members called her up to say, ‘Ma’am what you said is coming true’.

“Modi did what he had to do. He did what he had come with a mandate to do, to revoke Article 370,” said Reham.

She said that when Imran Khan also knew this was destined to happen then why did he extend the hand of friendship to Modi.

“And when you (Imran Khan) knew all this and did nothing, then it means that you are incapable of doing anything, or you are very weak,” she said.

In the past, Reham Khan has made several serious allegations on Imran Khan that includes rigging of polls and sexual harassment.

Allegations of sexual harassment against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was made in Reham’s autobiographical book ‘Reham Khan’, a leaked manuscript of which is available online.