New Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Rakes Up Kashmir In Victory Speech, Calls For ‘Freedom Of Kashmiris’

In his victory speech in the National Assembly after being picked as the next prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif called for "freedom of Kashmiris".

AP Photo

Pakistan News: Pakistan Prime Minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif Sunday raked up the Kashmir issue in his victory speech and urged the country’s National Assembly pass a resolution for the “freedom of Kashmiris”. Sharif, who will take oath to the country’s highest office for the second time in his political career, also called out “global silence” on humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip and sought a bipartisan resolution in the House advocating ‘freedom’ for Kashmiris and Palestinians, said a report.

Trending Now

In his victory speech in the National Assembly after being picked as the next prime minister of the ruling coalition of the PML(N), PPP and other small outfits, Shehbaz Sharif said: “Let’s all come together…and the National Assembly should pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians.”

You may like to read

Economic crisis

The PM-designate stated that amid the severe economic downturn in the country and livelihood concerns of the people, even the expenditures of the National Assembly were being paid by borrowed money, Dawn reported.

Shehbaz asserted the biggest challenge for Pakistan was that “all of the expenditure was being met via loans only”, the report said.

“All of these (expenses for running the House) is being met via loans over the last few years. This is the biggest challenge faced by the country today,” he said.

“All of our salaries are being paid via taxes. Does such a situation warrant such hooliganism?” he added, in a veiled dig at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and other rival voices who have been contesting the results of the February 8 general elections.

Shehbaz, the brother of PML(N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, also rued the debt crisis plaguing the country and vowed to work towards amending the situation.

Shehbaz named PM amid ruckus in House

The Pakistan National Assembly on Sunday elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif as the 24th elected Prime Minister of the country, during a session that started with Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members creating a ruckus in the House by shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said his party leadership decided to go to the Parliament despite its reservations over the poll outcome in the country.

Despite its decision to participate in the session of the newly elected National Assembly, Rehman said his party’s original position to reject the 2024 elections was being proven right.

“In the history of Pakistan, we used to think that 2018 was the biggest rigging that took place in the general election, however, 2024 has broken that record,” Rehman alleged while talking to Pakistani media in Karachi.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.