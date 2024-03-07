Pak Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Warns Of ‘Ruthless’ Response If Opponents Resort To Violence

Maryam Nawaz warned that she has "zero tolerance" for troublemakers and will be ruthless in dealing with those stirring trouble and disturbing law and order on the pretext of doing politics.

Pakistan News: Maryam Nawaz has cautioned her political opponents to refrain from resorting to violent protests, warning that she would deal with such a scenario in a “ruthless” manner if her political rivals created a law and order situation in Pakistan’s Pakistan’s Punjab province on the pretext of doing politics.

50-year-old Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was sworn-in as the first-ever woman chief minister of Pakistan’s most populous and politically crucial Punjab province last week.

“The opposition is in a state of mourning and they are not in their right frame of mind at the moment. They have a defeated mindset. They want to create anarchy, polarisation and instability,” Maryam Nawaz told the media at a press conference on Wednesday.

‘Will be ruthless’

Maryam warned that she has “zero tolerance” for troublemakers and will be ruthless in dealing with those stirring trouble and disturbing law and order on the pretext of doing politics.

“But let me tell them that if they try to create a law and order situation on the pretext of doing politics, I will be ruthless. I have zero tolerance for them to create problems for the public,” she warned.

The new Punjab chief minister faced strong backlash from PTI for allegedly torturing its workers during what it called a peaceful protest in Lahore.

One of the protesters is said to have been admitted to ICU because of alleged police torture.

“The defeated mind wants to fight. They are going to criticise us on everything we do but I don’t care about criticism I will do my job,” Maryam was quoted as saying.

‘Rigged’ elections

Pakistan’s recently-held general elections have been marred by allegations of rigging by opposition parties, especially by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who have taken to the streets across the country to protest against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies.

Notably, PTI-backed independents won the maximum number of seats in the February 8 polls but the party could not form a government.

The PML-N has forged a post-poll power-sharing deal with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and their consensus prime ministerial candidate, Shehbaz Sharif– the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, was sworn-in on Monday.

