Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday remained on Financial Action Task Force 'Grey List'. Issuing a statement, the FATF said that Pakistan should demonstrate effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists. The decision to keep Pakistan on grey list was taken at the meeting of the multilateral watchdog on Thursday.

"Pakistan should continue to work on implementing the three remaining items in its action plan to address its strategically important deficiencies, namely by: demonstrating that TF investigations and prosecutions target persons and entities acting on behalf or at the direction of designated persons or entities; demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions and demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists, specifically those acting for or on their behalf," the FATF said in a statement.

Furthermore, the FATF noted that Islamabad has made "significant progress" on the entire action plan and has now largely addressed 24 of the 27 action items. However, the FATF gave Islamabad time till June 2021 to complete the full action plan.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual FATF plenary was held in Paris from February 22 to 25 to consider cases of various countries on the grey list, including Pakistan, and a decision will be made at the conclusion of the meetings, Dawn newspaper reported.

In the last plenary held in October 2020, the FATF concluded that Pakistan will continue in its grey list till February 2021 as it has failed to fulfil six out of 27 obligations of the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog that include failure to take action against two of India’s most wanted terrorists Jaish-e Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawah head Hafiz Saeed.