New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday reported its first death due to the deadly coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 193.

"One COVID-19 patient who was brought from Hafizabad, some 150 kms from Lahore, died on Tuesday," Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Health Ministry officials of the country stated that the first fatality was reported from Lahore. As per updates, Sindh has 155 positive cases, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 15, Balochistan 10, Gilgit-Baltistan 5, Islamabad 2 and Punjab 6.

The Punjab Health Minister said that five new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Punjab and in Sindh, raising the total number of the COVID-19 infections to 193.

According to updates, the patient was admitted to the Mayo Hospital in Lahore. The patients has the travel history to Muscat. He was tested positive and shifted to Mayo Hospital where he died on Tuesday.

The minister further added that in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all educational institutions, shrines, cinema halls have been closed to stop the spread of the virus. She also said the government has been in contact with clerics to decide to close the worship places across the country.

She also informed that the number of coronavirus patients may increase in Punjab as some 780 suspected patients have been kept in quarantine at a university in Dera Ghazi Khan and most of them show typical symptoms of the disease.

After the first death was reported, a high alert has also been issued in DG Khan, some 350 kms from Lahore, while several health department teams have been sent to the southern city to isolate the patients.

As precautionary measure, Pakistan has decided to close down the western border with Afghanistan and Iran as well. It has also ordered the closure of all education institutions in Pakistan till April 5 in view of the virus outbreak.

The coronavirus that first started in China’s Wuhan city in the Hubei province in December last year has spread to 155 countries, and has infected 182,406 people. The death toll due to the coronavirus has gone up to 7,154 worldwide.