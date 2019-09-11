New Delhi: Pakistan has reportedly reactivated its terror camps which includes seven launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) in order to infiltrate around 275 terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. As per a report, top intelligent sources suspected the involvement of Afghan and Pashtun jihadists in this alleged cross-border terrorism.

If reports are to be believed, Pakistan has also released Azhar to plan and carry out terror operations against India. Notably, Azhar has been the mastermind of major terror attacks in India including the Pulwama attack in February 2019 wherein 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

Notably, on Tuesday, India tore into Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for raking up the Jammu and Kashmir issue, saying a country with a “gory record” on human rights had presented “false” and “concocted” narrative and asserted that New Delhi will accept no foreign interference on the internal matter. India also highlighted that Pakistan is the “epicenter of terrorism”, which conducts cross-border terrorism “as a form of ‘alternate diplomacy’ vis-a-vis India, and cautioned the world body against allowing its platform to be misused by such nations.

The fate of Pakistan will be decided by the global terror finance watchdog Financial Action Task Force in a meeting scheduled to take place next month.

(With agency inputs)