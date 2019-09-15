New Delhi: Riots broke out in Sindh province of Pakistan after a mob attacked a school principal –who belonged to the minority Hindu community over allegations of blasphemy. The mob also vandalised a temple in the region.

Reports claimed that protests erupted in Ghotki district following an FIR by Abdul Aziz Rajput, a student’s father who claimed that the principal of Sindh Public School had committed blasphemy.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan shared a video of protesters breaking the infrastructure of the school. “Alarming reports of accusations of blasphemy in Ghotki and the outbreak of mob violence,” the rights organisation said in a tweet.

Farrukh Lanjar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghokti said that police were controlling the law and order situation in the area. Sukkur Additional IGP Jamil Ahmed confirmed the worrying developments in a tweet, saying that police were “trying to deal with a serious situation”.

“Yes we are trying to deal with a serious situation in a cool, calculated, impartial and professional manner. Moderate and educated sections of society must fully support our earnest efforts to do justice and maintain peace in Ghotki, please,” the senior officer said.

