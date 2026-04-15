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Pakistans ambassador to Russia praises India, applauds New Delhi for nuclear safety record, says Operation Sindoor was...

Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia praises India, applauds New Delhi for nuclear safety record, says ‘Operation Sindoor was…’

Tirmizi made this comment while speaking to the news portal, which primarily serves Russian-speaking diaspora communities in Israel and Western countries.

India-Pakistan relations

New Delhi: In a significant development, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia has praised the nuclear safety record of New Delhi and Islamabad. Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has claimed that both countries have a mutual guarantee not to attack each other’s nuclear facilities. In an interview to a private news portal, RTVI.com, Faisal further stated that such a guarantee is especially significant in light of the current conflict in West Asia. “There has been a very good history of mutual guarantees between India and Pakistan that we will not attack each other’s nuclear facilities,” he said.

Tirmizi made this comment while speaking to the news portal, which primarily serves Russian-speaking diaspora communities in Israel and Western countries.

India-Pakistan nuclear facilities described as secure

He said, “Our nuclear facilities are completely safe, and we would certainly be very pleased to cooperate with Russia. However, this (West Asia) conflict is exactly what we had discussed.” The interview of Islamabad. Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi was recorded on April 10, just before the first direct talks between the United States and Iran held in Islamabad.

Concern expressed over Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facility

Tirmizi said, “In the recent conflict in West Asia, we unfortunately saw that Israel attacked Bushehr. If there had been a direct strike on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the consequences would have been severe not only for Iran but also for the Persian Gulf and Pakistan. I hope Israel will learn from this—nuclear facilities must be inviolable. They should never be targeted.”

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What he said about Donald Trump’s role in the India-Pakistan conflict

While answering a question about the role of US President Donald Trump in stopping the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, the ambassador said, “We told the Indians that we wanted dialogue. And yes, President Trump played a role in de-escalation.”

It is important to note that India has always said that the agreement to halt military conflict with Pakistan was reached after direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries’ armies.

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