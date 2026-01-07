Home

Big worry for Pakistan as tensions between Saudi Arabia and UAE escalate, Shehbaz Sharif gets ultimatum from its ally, Asim Munir likely to…

Munir is trying to meet Mohammed bin Salman, but he is not being given time. In fact, Salman has also cancelled a major deal with Pakistan.

London: Former Pakistan Army Major Adil Raja, who is currently living in the United Kingdom, has said that Saudi Arabia is building a large and powerful alliance across West Asia. As per Raja, Saudi is facing a major challenge from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in this effort. It is important to note that the UAE is getting full support from Israel.

Meanwhile, countries like Pakistan and Egypt are under tremendous pressure from Saudi Arabia since they are not being able to decide which side to choose. As per Raja, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir is in a very difficult situation.

On Monday, Adil Raja released a video where he said that the intelligence report he obtained states that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched a strong behind-the-scenes battle against the UAE. In a recent decision, Saudi Arabia announced that it would send direct aid to Gaza. Until now, the UAE had been the primary country sending aid to Gaza.

Pakistan and Egypt in massive pressure

Saudi Arabia’s tensions with the UAE are steadily increasing

To strengthen its position in the region and sideline the UAE, Saudi Arabia has formed alliances with Turkey and Qatar.

Several other countries are also being drawn into this bloc.

This alliance is working to weaken anti-government groups in Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Sudan that are backed by the UAE.

Saudi Arabia’s coalition and its conflict with the UAE have put Egypt and Pakistan in a difficult position in particular.

Saudi Arabia is asking both of them to clarify their positions.

Saudi Arabia is exerting pressure on Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir and Egypt’s leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to clearly state their stance.

What will Munir do now?

According to the reports, Saudi Arabia believes that apart from Israel, if any country appears to be standing with the UAE, it is Egypt and Pakistan. Saudi Arabia’s position has especially deprived Asim Munir of sleep. Munir is trying to meet Mohammed bin Salman, but he is not being given time. In fact, Salman has also cancelled a major deal with Pakistan.

