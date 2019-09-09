New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar, who was allegedly kept in preventive detention, has ‘secretly’ been released by Pakistan, reports claimed. This comes amid the simmering tension between India and Pakistan over the revocation of Article 370, which accords special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

If reports are to be believed, Pakistan has released Azhar to plan and carry out terror operations against India. Notably, Azhar has been the mastermind of major terror attacks in India including the Pulwama attack in February 2019 wherein 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

On Sunday, Intelligence agencies had informed the Indian government that Pakistan has deployed additional troops along with with the India-Pakistan border near Rajasthan, Sialkot-Jammu sectors. According to a report published in a leading daily, Islamabad is planning to carry out something big near the Sialkot-Jammu and Rajasthan sectors as it is irked over the Modi government’s decision to withdraw the special status of Kashmir.

A couple of days ago, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also vowed to go to any extent for the ‘Kashmiri brothers’ if needed.

Besides, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had also stated that his country will make the fullest possible response to India’s actions in ‘disputed Kashmir’ and the global community would be responsible for any ‘catastrophic’ aftermath.

“I have informed the world that Pakistan does not want war, but at the same time, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to the challenges posed to its security and integrity”, state-run Radio Pakistan had quoted Khan’s statement.