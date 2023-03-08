Home

Pakistan: Section 144 Imposed In Lahore Ahead of PTI’s Rally, Several Party Workers Arrested

Section 144 imposed in Lahore, Pakistan ahead of PTI rally, Aurat March. Several PTI workers arrested from the Zaman Park area for violating Section 144: Pakistan's Geo News

Lahour: The Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 banning public rallies ahead of the PTI’s election rally and Aurat March scheduled on Wednesday. According to a Geo News report, several PTI workers have also been arrested from the Zaman Park area for violating Section 144.

The party workers were taken into custody from the Zaman Park area where PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence is located. The Home Department, in its notification, observed that a number of rallies and protests are held therein on daily basis at different places of Lahore, which not only pose serious security threats but also disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to public at large.

There is also a history of terrorist activities in the rallies/protests, wherein, a number of police officials and civilians embraced shahadat, it noted.

“Hence, in the context of the prevailing overall security situation in the wake of the recent wave of terrorism and latest threat alerts, it has been necessary to impose Section 144 of Cr.P.C, 1898 on holding of all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and such like other activities across the district Lahore to avert any untoward incident,” the notification added issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shakeel Ahmed.

The PTI election rally, led by Imran Khan, was scheduled to commence from Zaman Park and after passing through the Mall Road Underpass, FC College Underpass, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road close to Muslim Town Morr, Samnabad, LOS Chowk, Lytton Road, MAO College, PMG Chowk, Government College and Central Model School, it was to culminate at Data Darbar.

