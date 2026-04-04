Home

News

Pakistan sees massive hike in fuel prices despite playing mediator for US and Iran; Hormuz supply intact

Pakistan sees massive hike in fuel prices despite playing mediator for US and Iran; Hormuz supply intact

Iran is controlling the flow of traffic from the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, and Pakistan is receiving two daily oil shipments through the Strait.

Much of the Pakistan’s crude oil is bought from Dubai and Oman.

New Delhi: As the Iran War rages on unabated, the prices of fuel in Pakistan have been significantly hiked. This has happened even as the energy crisis continues to disturb the economies of countries across the world.

55 Per Cent Hike

Pakistan Petroleum minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday raised petrol prices by PKR 137.24 (₹45.6 or $0.49) to PKR 458.4 per litre (₹152.6 or $1.65), a hike of 43 per cent; while diesel prices were raised by PKR 184.49 per litre (₹61.42 or $0.66) to PKR 520.35 per litre (₹173.23 or $1.87), a rise of 55 per cent, reported the Dawn.

Subsidy on Two-wheelers

Much of Pakistan’s crude oil is bought from Dubai and Oman, where oil prices have reached record highs due to the war. Also, Islamabad has announced a hike of PKR 34 on kerosene, which now costs PKR 457.80 per litre. The government is offering a subsidy on two-wheelers.

Hike Despite Mediation Role

The hike in fuel prices comes when Islamabad has taken up the role of a mediator between the United States and Iran. It also recently hosted a meeting of the foreign ministers of Gulf states to seek and implement a solution to end the war, which has been going on since February 28.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iran is controlling the flow of traffic from the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, and Pakistan is receiving two daily oil shipments through the Strait, reports Nikkie Asia. Pakistan’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, said earlier that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Before Saturday, 04 April 2026, Pakistan had increased fuel prices on March 6.

Protests in Pakistani cities

As soon as the rise in the prices of fuel was announced, protests broke out in several cities, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif then announced a reduction in prices.

Shehbaz Sharif had, in an address to the nation, announced that the government had reduced petrol tax by PKR 80 per litre, following which the price of petrol came down to PKR 378 per litre, from PKR 458.41 per litre.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.