Pakistan Senate Bypolls: PPP Wins 4 Of 6 Seats, PML-N And JUI-F One Seat Each | Report

PPP won four Senate seats while the PML-N and JUI-F secured wins in one seat each in the bye-elections. The polling was held on Thursday.

Islamabad: In the Sindh Assembly, PPP candidates Jam Saifullah Dharijo and Aslam Abro were announced as winners with 58 and 57 votes, respectively, while Nazirullah and Shazia Sohail from the opposition SIC secured four votes each. The polling took place in the National Assembly Hall and 124 MPAs (116 from PPP and 8 from SIC) participated in the voting. It is to be noted that the seats were vacant after the resignations of PPP’s Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar, ARY News reported.

PPP’s Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo won by 23 votes and secured the Balochistan seat while JUI-F’s Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibai and PML-N’s Mir Dostain Domki were also announced as winners on the Senate’s vacant seats.

Yesterday, the scheduled for the polling for the forty-eight vacant Senate seats was announced the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As per the schedule, voting will be conducted on the second of next month and the timing will be 9 am to 4 pm. The ECP allows candidates to file their nomination papers with the returning officers until Saturday.

On the 19th of this month, we’ve set aside time to go over nomination papers. We will then update the list of candidates on the 26th, giving everyone a clear picture of who’s in the running.

If any nominees wish to step down, they have until the 27th of this month to withdraw their papers. These positions are open because the previous terms ended recently, specifically on the 11th of this month.

