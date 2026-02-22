Bankrupt Pakistan witnesses massive rise in poverty rate, survey reveals shocking numbers, 70000000 struggling to...

Home

New Delhi: Bankrupt and debt-ridden Pakistan’s poverty rate has risen to 29 percent, the highest level in the past 11 years. The data was revealed in a government survey released by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal. The report further added that the income inequality in the country has also touched a 27-year high. The survey states that nearly 70 million people are living in extreme poverty.

It is important to note that extreme poverty is defined as earning less than Rs 8,484 per month to meet basic needs. According to preliminary data for fiscal year 2024–25, the poverty rate, which stood at 21.9 percent in 2019, has climbed to 28.9 percent.

Here are some of the key details:

As per the report, the poverty declined between 2014 and 2019, but conditions have deteriorated sharply in recent years.

The unemployment rate has risen to 7.1 percent, the highest in 21 years.

In rural areas, poverty has increased from 28.2 percent to 36.2 percent.

In urban regions, it has climbed from 11 percent to 17.4 percent.

The sharper rise in rural poverty suggests that inflation and economic slowdown have hit villages harder.

Situation Worsens Across All Provinces

As per the provincial data, poverty has spiked in every region.

In Punjab, it rose from 16.5 percent to 23.3 percent.

In Sindh, it increased from 24.5 percent to 32.6 percent

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it went up from 28.7 percent to 35.3 percent.

Balochistan remains the poorest province, with poverty rising from 42 percent to 47 percent.

The report noted that security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have adversely affected livelihoods.

Falling Incomes, Rising Inflation

Real monthly household income has declined by 12 percent to Rs 31,127 over the past seven years. The real expenditures have fallen by 5.4 percent. This indicates that although nominal incomes may have risen slightly, inflation has increased at a faster pace.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged that conditions imposed under the program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), such as subsidy cuts and currency devaluation, have made life more difficult for citizens. Natural disasters and weak economic growth were also cited as contributing factors.

