Pakistan SHOCKER: 14-Yr-Old Shoots Dead Incestuous Father Who Raped Her For 3 Months

Bilal Khan was shot in the head by his teenage daughter while he was asleep in his house at around 6 AM on Saturday morning.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Lahore: A 14-year-old girl in Pakistan’s Punjab province shot dead her own father for allegedly raping her multiple times for over three months. According to the police, the shocking incident took place in the Gujjarpura area of Lahore city.

The girl narrated her ordeal in a statement to the police, revealing horrifying details of how her father sexually assaulted her for the last three months. The minor girl told the police that she was fed up with the abuse and finally decided to kill her rapist father.

“She said she was going through hell and decided to kill her rapist father and hence shot him dead using his gun,” said police officer Sohail Kazmi, who is investigating the case

Kazmi said that the girl’s father, Bilal Khan, a tailor by profession, died on the spot. “A case would be registered against the suspect after investigating all aspects,” the officer said, according to news agency PTI.

Khan was shot in the head by his teenage daughter while he was asleep in his house at around 6 AM on Saturday morning. He died on the spot, a report by Pakistan-based The Express Tribune stated.

The family allegedly tried to cover up the incident and initially did not report the matter to the police, however, the cops were alerted about the crime by a neighbour on Saturday afternoon, the report said.

As per the report, senior police officers, including the SP of Civil Lines, Hassan Bhatti, arrived at the crime scene and arrested the suspect, her mother, brother and a neighbour.

The case came into the limelight a day after a Pakistani court handed down a death sentence to a man for raping his minor daughter.

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Mian Shahid Javed of the Gender-Based Violence Court Lahore sentenced accused M. Rafique to death for raping his minor daughter.

“A father is always considered a natural guardian and protector of his children, and if a daughter is harmed by someone outside the house, she turns to her father, considering him her guardian. But in this case, the real father, by committing incest, has destroyed the personality, soul, and body of his own minor daughter. The minor has suffered a psychological disaster,” Shahid Javed noted while pronouncing the judgement.

(With PTI inputs)

