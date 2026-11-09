Pakistan shocker: TV anchor Rabia Ahsan shot dead at home, husband says pistol went off accidentally, claims it was unloaded

Pakistani TV anchor Rabia Ahsan was found shot dead at her Rawalpindi home.

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Pakistan shocker: TV anchor Rabia Ahsan shot dead at home, husband says pistol went off accidentally, claims it was unloaded | image; x

Pakistan Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Pakistan, where a famous Pakistani television anchor and programme host Rabia Ahsan was found dead at her home in Rawalpindi on Sunday. The victim was shot dead at very close range at her residence in the Gulshanabad area. A police team and teams from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) reached the scene and collected evidence. Cops took Ahsan’s body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination, according to a report by Pakistan-based media outlet Samaa.

Husband Said Pistol Went Off Accidentally

Shockingly, Rabia’s husband, Ahsan Tahir Khan, confessed to the crime during police questioning. Investigators took Khan into custody following the incident and also recovered a pistol suspected to be the murder weapon, Dawn reported.

During questioning, Khan told investigators that he was handling the pistol when it accidentally went off. He claimed that he didn’t know that the pistol was loaded.

Dawn also reported that a male domestic worker told police that Khan had said the gun went off accidentally.

Who Was Rabia Ahsan?

Rabia Ahsan was a prominent journalist, anchor and programme host associated with private television channel 92 News. The 41-year-old was known for co-hosting a current affairs programme with senior journalists Amir Mateen and Rauf Klasra.

Mother Of Two

Rabia had two daughters, the elder girl is 13-year-old and the younger one is 11. They were on the lawn with their grandmother when the shooting took place, Dawn reported.

Her killing has shocked people, triggering grief in Pak’s journalist community. Her colleagues expressed shock over her death.

Pak’s First Lady Expressed Sadness

Pakistan’s First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari condoled her death, expressing deep sadness. She called for a thorough investigation to establish the facts.

Zardari also talked about the recent killing of digital media executive Hina Javed, who was found dead inside her home in Rawalpindi in August. Expressing concern, she said it’s a very disturbing pattern of violence against professional women.

Pakistan’s First Lady said that women in Pakistan must be able to live and work without any kind of fear.