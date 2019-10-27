New Delhi: Pakistan observed a complete shutdown called ‘Black Day’ on Sunday in solidarity with the Kashmiris as ways to express rejection of ‘India’s occupation of Kashmir’. On October 27, 1947, India took control of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The shutdown was observed by way of holding rallies, demonstrations and marches in many areas of Pakistan including Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), claimed Pakistan media reports.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted by news agency IANS as saying, “Not only do we commemorate Kashmiris’ exemplary grit and spirit on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day” but also “reiterate our firm and continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of J&K in their struggle.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said this year’s ‘Kashmir Black Day’ is distinct from other years. He said that on Oct 27, 1947, India had occupied Jammu and Kashmir and on Aug 5 of this year, “it took further steps to unilaterally alter the disputed status of the territory and change its demographic structure and identity”.

Khan said that Pakistan demands the “immediate lifting of the curfew and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the occupied territory,” reported Radio Pakistan.

In his message, Pakistan President Arif Alvi echoed Khan and said: “Indian forces are perpetrating crimes against Kashmiri people, including women and children, with complete impunity.”

Pakistan’s opposition parties are also with the government on the issue. The Pakistan Muslim League-Namaz (PML-N) held rallies across Pakistan to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

(With inputs from IANS)