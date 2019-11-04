New Delhi: The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has reportedly closed down visa services to all Afghan nationals until further notice in response to the Afghan NDS harassing Pakistani diplomats.

According to reports, the officers and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed for the past few days. They were obstructed on the road and the Embassy (in Kabul) vehicles were hit by motorcycles.

#Pakistan Embassy in Kabul Closed down VISA services to all #Afghan Nationals following until further notice.

Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) November 3, 2019

According to a statement issued by the FO spokesperson, Dr Mohammad Faisal, “serious concerns” were conveyed over the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel working at the embassy.

“The Afghan Cd’A was informed that the officers and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed over the past two days. They were obstructed on the road and the Embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the Embassy,” said the statement.

The Cd’A was reminded of the Afghanistan government’s responsibility, as a party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, of ensuring “safety, security and freedom of movement to all members of the Mission.”