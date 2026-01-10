Home

Pakistan successfully tests LY-80 surface-to-air missile and USV; How much concern does it mean for India?

It is a surface-to-air missile specifically developed for targeting drones and low-flying aerial objects.

New Delhi: The Pakistani Navy has tested a surface-to-air missile in the Arabian Sea. The missile is named LY-80 (N). It is a surface-to-air missile specifically developed for targeting drones and low-flying aerial objects. The test was conducted on Saturday, 10 January 2026, in the northern Arabian Sea. A statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that it fired the LY-80 (N) Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) from a vertical launching system over a long range, demonstrating operational readiness and combat preparedness.

Showcases precision strike capabilities: ISPR

The ISPR stated, “The LY-80 (N) SAM successfully targeted and destroyed an aerial target, demonstrating the Pakistan Navy’s robust air defense capabilities.” The statement added that the exercise also involved successfully targeting a surface target using loitering munitions (LM), showcasing precision strike capabilities. The LY-80 (N) missile successfully targeted and destroyed a surface target, demonstrating its effectiveness in modern naval warfare.

Pakistan also tests Unmanned Surface Vessel

In addition, Pakistan successfully tested an unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the open sea. ISPR, in its statement, described it as a significant leap in autonomous naval technology. The statement said that the tests also demonstrated the platform’s ability to combine high-speed performance with mission-critical durability. It added, “Key capabilities demonstrated include extreme maneuverability, precise navigation, and weather resistance. The USV provides a low-risk, high-impact solution with the stealth of a tactical interceptor.”

What does it mean for India?

Pakistan has always had a bitter rivalry with India. Last May, as a part of Operation Sindoor, a four-day conflict erupted between India and Pakistan, in which drones were used extensively. The missile tested by Pakistan is capable of targeting swarm drones and loitering munitions. Therefore, in the event of a future conflict, Pakistan could use this missile to counter Indian attacks.

