New Delhi: Hours after Indian Army launched attacks on terror launch pads in areas inside the PoK in relation to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation in which two Army jawans died, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and asked him for details on the matter.

The development comes after the Indian Army used artillery guns to target terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory. Sources told ANI that four terror launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK have been damaged after the Indian Army targeted the terror fatalities there.

The retaliation from the Indian side comes hours after Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire to push infiltrators into the Indian side. Reports suggest that two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed and many others were injured in the firing by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from this, a house and a rice godown were also completely damaged by the firing from Pakistan side. Besides, 2 cars and 2 cow shelters with 19 cattle and sheep inside were also destroyed in the firing.

In response to the threat, the Indian Army carried out damages and casualties on the Pakistan side. “Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector,” an Indian Army spokesperson told ANI.

The incident of firing comes nearly a week after a jawan was killed in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

It is crucial to highlight here that the number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018. In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that it had a number of times asked Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding to maintain peace along the border.