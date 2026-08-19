Pakistan summons US diplomat over Sergio Gor’s ‘J&K is an important part of India’ comment

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Islamabad 'strongly condemned and categorically rejected' the portrayal of Jammu and Kashmir as 'a part of India'. US Envoy Sergio Gor made the statement while on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

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Pakistan summoned a top US diplomat following Sergio Gor's statement. ANI

The Pakistan government on Wednesday summoned the US charge d’affaires in Islamabad following remarks by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday that the US charge d’affaires in Islamabad was summoned and a “strong demarche” was lodged over Gor’s comments.

Pakistan, in the statement, “strongly condemned” the comments and termed them “irresponsible”. It said the foreign ministry had emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir is still “awaiting final disposition” under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Also Read | ‘J&K an important part of India’: US envoy Sergio Gor during first Kashmir visit since Article 370 abrogation

It claimed that the statement “ran contrary to the United States’ commitment to supremacy of international law and the UN Charter.”

India has repeatedly asserted that the whole of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), is an integral and inseparable part of the country.

What did Gor say?

Sergio Gor made the remarks after arriving in Srinagar for his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the US ambassador. He met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and described the region as an “important part of India”.

“It’s a pleasure to be here… This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place,” Gor said.

Also Read | ‘India-US trade deal 99 pc finalised’: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor makes big announcement

He also described his meeting with Omar Abdullah as “very good” and “very cordial”, saying there would be follow-up discussions in Washington and New Delhi.

“We just had a very good meeting. We have some follow-ups, so we hope to take back to Washington, back to Delhi. But a very warm, a very cordial, and we look forward to building this relationship forward,” he said.

Gor also indicated that the United States could review its travel advisory for the Union Territory.