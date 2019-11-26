New Delhi: In dramatic developments, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday suspended the notification which granted a three-year extension to Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, till Wednesday, when it resumes hearing into the case.

On August 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted an extension to General Bajwa, who is the 10th Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) of the Pakistan Army.

A three-judge-bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, for the very first time, converted a petition challenging the extension of Bajwa’s tenure as Army chief into a suo-moto, after it was withdrawn by the petitioner.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice of Pakistan observed that only the President of Pakistan has the power to extend the tenure of the Army chief. Responding to this, the attorney general conveyed to the court that extension had been issued only after approval by President Arif Alvi. The court further observed that out of 25 members of the Cabinet, only 11 had approved the extension.

Additionally, it issued notices to all the parties involved, including General Bajwa.

The notification granting General Bajwa the extension had stated that this was being done in view of the regional security environment.

The incumbent Pakistani CoAS is due to retire on November 29, three years after succeeding General Raheel Sharif in the position.