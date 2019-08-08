New Delhi: After suspending trade with India in retaliation to New Delhi’s decision to scrap Article 370 which pertained to J&K’s special status, Pakistan on Thursday suspended Samjhauta Express services.

A News18 report said that Islamabad has also lodged an official protest against the bifurcation of state into two Union Territories–Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Development Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Chaudhary has provided two numbers that could be used by students/residents outside J&K to contact their families back home. He told ANI, “DC Office has established 2 helplines 9419028242, 9419028251. Residents/students outside the state can contact. Families back home are also using these lines to reach out.”

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The move came after both houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.

In retaliation, Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Indian High Commissioner to leave while also suspending trade with New Delhi. An official statement from the Pakistan Government read, “Pursuant to the decision of the National Security Committee today, Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan. The Indian Government has also been informed that Pakistan won’t be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India.”

Reports said the committee took some drastic decisions which include a downgrading of diplomatic relations with India, suspension of bilateral trade, review of bilateral agreements. Additionally, it decided to raise the matter at the UN, including its Security Council.