The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has warned people against playing loud music, polio vaccination and women going out without being accompanied by a man, saying people defying the warning will face consequences, the media reported.

The one-page message in Urdu seen by people in Miramshah, the headquarters of Pakistan’s North Waziristan tribal district, on Wednesday cautioned the people: “We remind you (residents) that similar statements issued by the Taliban several times in the past had fallen on deaf ears, but this time we are going to take to task those who violate the Taliban order.”

It warned women against going out alone or “face consequences”, Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

“Women shouldn’t go out of their homes alone as it is harmful for our society. There is one informer of Mujahideen in every three people and it was misconception on the part of the people to think we will not get information about non-compliance of our order. Follow the order or be ready to face worst consequences,” the message said.

“There will be no use of DJs, neither inside the house nor in open fields and those ignoring the warning will be responsible for consequences.”

Polio workers have been asked to do finger-marking of children during the vaccination campaign, but told not to administer polio drops to children or be ready to face dire consequences for defying the instruction, the report said.

The message also prohibited playing loud music on computer and other shops with a warning that any place from where songs were heard could be blown up any time.