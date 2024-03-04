By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pakistan: PTI Backed Omar Ayub To Become Opposition Leader In National Assembly
Member of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan is going to become the leader of opposition in Pakistan’s 16th National Assembly. He is backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Islamabad: Member of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who is backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)), is likely to become the leader of the opposition in the 16th National Assembly, ARY News reported citing sources.
