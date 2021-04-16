Islamabad: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has temporarily shut down all social media platforms in the country for a few hours, local media reports said. The social media websites and apps include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Also Read - Facebook Backs Renewable Energy, Solar Facilities in India, Inks Agreement; Check Project Details

According to the reports, social media sites will remain blocked in Pakistan till 4 pm on Friday. The decision was taken to maintain law and order following violent protests by a banned religious party. Also Read - After Banning TikTok, India Freezes Bank Accounts of ByteDance For Alleged Tax Evasion: Report

The Pakistan government banned radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) under the Anti-Terrorism Act after its supporters clashed with law enforcement agencies. The clashes continued on Wednesday for the third consecutive day, leaving seven people dead and more than 300 policemen injured.

Supporters and workers of the party have reportedly been carrying out violent protests across the country after the arrest of their chief Saad Rizvi.

The TLP is protesting against the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, who was taken into custody earlier this week. The supporters and workers of the party are also protesting against the blasphemous caricatures published in France.

They have demanded that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from that country banned, as reported by Dawn. According to media reports, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government signed an agreement with the TLP in November last agreeing to expel the French Ambassador.

On Thursday, French nationals and companies in Pakistan were advised by their embassy to temporarily leave the country due to the anti-France protests.

Anti-French sentiment has been simmering for months in Pakistan since the government of President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for a satirical magazine’s right to republish cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed — deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.