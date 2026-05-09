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Pakistan to acquire Chinese HQ-19 air defense system to match Indias S-400; What are its features?

Pakistan to acquire Chinese HQ-19 air defense system to match India’s S-400; What are its features?

The HQ-19 is built by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation and is said to be the equivalent of the US THAAD and the SM-3 interceptor.

(Image: defencesecurityasia.com)

New Delhi: Pakistan is trying to buy the HQ-19 air defense system from China. According to the report, this deal can be worth 12 billion dollars. Although there are questions about whether China will sell this system and whether Pakistan will have enough money to buy such an advanced system, Islamabad is still making efforts. The Pakistan Air Force has confirmed the purchase of the J-35A stealth fighter jet from China and is now looking to purchase an air defense system. Pakistan previously operated the Chinese HQ-9B air defense system, which failed miserably during Operation Sindoor. India destroyed at least five radars of this system.

HQ-19 Designed To Intercept Ballistic Missiles

The HQ-19 is China’s most advanced exportable anti-ballistic missile system designed to intercept ballistic missiles. Since the destruction of the HQ-9B air defense system, Pakistan currently has few air defenses and wants to secure its skies as soon as possible. Pakistan has publicly admitted that it is trying to buy HQ-19 missiles. The Pakistan Air Force has confirmed that it is buying four fighter jets from China, including 40 J-35A stealth fighters, JF-17 upgrades, a few more units of J-10C fighters and an unnamed system.

From Where Will Pakistan Arrange Funds?

Pakistan Air Force has also talked about buying KJ-500 Airborne Early Warning Aircraft from China. Pakistan previously operated Swedish aircraft, two of which were destroyed by India during Operation Sindoor. These aircraft identify threats from long distances and have the ability to form ‘kill chains’. With the Chinese J-35A stealth fighter, Pakistan will have the capability to carry out deep strike missions. However, questions may arise as to where Pakistan will get so much money, so there are two ways. The first is that China itself wants these systems to be installed in Pakistan and the second is that Saudi Arabia has opened its treasury for Pakistan with the defense agreement.

Features Of HQ-19 Air Defense System

The HQ-19 is built by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) and is said to be the equivalent of US systems such as the US THAAD and the SM-3 interceptor. It is China’s most advanced air defense system. The system is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles with a range of 1,000 to 3,000 km. It has a strike altitude of up to 200 km, which means it can also destroy threats outside the atmosphere.

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The HQ-19’s greatest strength is its ability to intercept hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs), which are challenging for conventional systems due to their extreme speed and erratic trajectory. It uses kinetic energy rather than an explosive warhead to destroy the target, i.e. destroys the target by direct impact. It is equipped with a Type 610A AESA radar with a detection range of about 4,000 km, capable of tracking from South Asia to the interior of China.

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