Hinglaj Mata temple, which is an ancient Hindu cave shrine situated in the restive Balochistan province of Pakistan, is set to be developed with facilities for pilgrims to be upgraded.

According to media reports, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan met with a delegation from the temple on Tuesday and discussed the availability of facilities at the temple, keeping in mind that tens of thousands of pilgrims will be thronging the revered site in April.

The delegation, which was led by Mukhi Shiva Ram, apprised the CM of the facilities currently available en route to and at the pilgrimage site.

The temple will be developed by Pakistan authorities, and the delegation was appreciative of the government’s decision to release funds for upgrading the facilities for the pilgrims.

The temple, whose presiding deity is Hinglaj Mata, an incarnation of Goddess Durga, is situated in a mountain cavern on the banks of the Hingol river.