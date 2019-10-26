Lahore: Pakistan is going to earn a whopping 30 lakh dollars per month from pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, a report said on Friday.

According to Pakistan media reports, as per the agreement signed between India and Pakistan, a pilgrim will have to pay 20 dollars as service fee for the visit to Darbar Sahib. If five thousand pilgrims visit per day, Pakistan will earn 1 lakh dollars every day. This means that at this rate Pakistan will earn 30 lakh dollars per month.

The Pakistan media has said that the levying of a service fee will be another source of foreign currency generation for Pakistan, which is reeling under a severe financial crisis. Pakistan will earn around Rs 555 crore in Pakistani currency per annum from the service fee.

The report said that Pakistan will have to employ a staff of about 200 people to manage the pilgrims. A small hospital and media centre will also be opened.

Though India signed the pact with Pakistan for ensuring smooth travel of pilgrims through the Kartarpur Corridor, it has asked Islamabad to review the decision to levy service fee in future.

India and Pakistan on Thursday signed an agreement to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims a visa free visit to the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The pilgrims will have to carry Electronic Travel Authorisation, along with their passport, when they arrive at the Passenger Terminal Building.